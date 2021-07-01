Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,628 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 701% compared to the typical daily volume of 453 call options.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 2,285,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

