Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,765 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 794% compared to the average volume of 757 call options.

Shares of APRE stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.42. 5,934,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $114.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.