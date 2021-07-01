Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,519 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,241% compared to the average daily volume of 486 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $21,847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.