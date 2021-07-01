Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Position Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 598.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,409 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,043,000 after purchasing an additional 417,070 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

