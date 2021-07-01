IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $184,178,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,219,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,585,000 after buying an additional 324,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

NYSE:IQV opened at $242.32 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $248.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.35.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

