iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 217.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 613,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for 5.5% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $24,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRGF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,310.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 247,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 82,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $42.94. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,842. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41.

