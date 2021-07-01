iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,087,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,954,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,700,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $101.36. 120,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,097. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $73.89 and a 1-year high of $101.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.66.

