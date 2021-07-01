iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,089,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

