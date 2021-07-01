iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

IWO opened at $311.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.20. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.41 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

