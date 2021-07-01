Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Short Interest Down 56.2% in June

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISOLF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 132,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,336. Isodiol International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06.

Get Isodiol International alerts:

About Isodiol International

Isodiol International Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of hemp-based consumer packaged goods and solutions in Canada and the United States. It develops and manufactures phytoceutical consumer products using pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade phytochemical compounds.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Isodiol International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isodiol International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.