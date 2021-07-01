Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Short Interest Down 66.1% in June

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MBCFF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,191. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94. Itafos has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.41.

Get Itafos alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Itafos from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.