Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.39.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 745.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.78. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 39.17 and a current ratio of 42.46.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

