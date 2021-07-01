IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading 4.9% Higher

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. 14,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,016,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $615.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

