Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $57.98. 12,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,896. Jabil has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

