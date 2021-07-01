Jacqui Ferguson Buys 1,464 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11).

LON:WG opened at GBX 219.70 ($2.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 335.50 ($4.38).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

