Jacqui Ferguson Buys 1,464 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11).

LON:WG opened at GBX 219.70 ($2.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 335.50 ($4.38).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

