James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

FSJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

LON:FSJ traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 916 ($11.97). 20,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,135. James Fisher and Sons has a one year low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,430 ($18.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £462.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 980.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

