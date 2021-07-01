James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

FSJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

LON:FSJ traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 916 ($11.97). 20,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,135. James Fisher and Sons has a one year low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,430 ($18.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £462.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 980.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

