Janet Kerr Sells 12,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TLYS opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

