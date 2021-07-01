Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of JSMD opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $70.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.80% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

