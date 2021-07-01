Jc St-Amour Acquires 20,000 Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Stock

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Senior Officer Jc St-Amour acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$66,000.

VSR stock opened at C$0.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of C$39.64 million and a PE ratio of -8.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.86. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

