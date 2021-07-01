Jc St-Amour Acquires 20,000 Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Stock

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Senior Officer Jc St-Amour acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$66,000.
VSR stock opened at C$0.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of C$39.64 million and a PE ratio of -8.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.86. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
