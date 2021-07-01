Jetcoin (JET) Market Cap Reaches $527,141.30

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $527,141.30 and approximately $677,446.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00710914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.47 or 0.07629712 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

