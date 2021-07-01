John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in June

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund makes up approximately 0.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of HTY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 263,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,209. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

