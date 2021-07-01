Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $195.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

