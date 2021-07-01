Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,654 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.12, for a total value of $2,891,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,475,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,238,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

MORN stock opened at $257.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.76. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.37 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after buying an additional 1,661,332 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $100,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,555,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Morningstar by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

