JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $659.90

JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 659.90 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 657.85 ($8.59), with a volume of 4510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 653 ($8.53).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 641.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 68.19 and a current ratio of 68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03.

In other news, insider Alan Collins bought 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £334.36 ($436.84).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

