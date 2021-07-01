JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

BATS BBRE opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.19.

