JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 5,225 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,826,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ARNA opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

