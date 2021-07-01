JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 310 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 310 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 345.46.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

