JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 205,430 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 386.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.34% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42.

