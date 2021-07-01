JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.58 Million Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 486.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of eXp World worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,188,000 after acquiring an additional 155,058 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in eXp World by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eXp World alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,150,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,335,779.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,000 shares of company stock worth $15,402,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 164.98 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.