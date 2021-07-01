JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,369 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of News worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,780,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of News by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,704,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 348,892 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 4,584.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 47.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,256,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,378,000 after acquiring an additional 727,430 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. UBS Group lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33. News Co. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

