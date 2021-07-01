JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,007 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Colfax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.59. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

