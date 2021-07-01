Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,142 shares of company stock worth $3,538,680. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

