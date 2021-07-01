Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in June

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
