Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €6.70 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Leoni has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.45 ($8.76).

ETR:LEO opened at €15.07 ($17.73) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.12. Leoni has a 1-year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of €17.29 ($20.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06. The stock has a market cap of $492.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

