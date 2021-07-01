Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €850.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €767.64 ($903.10).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER opened at €737.00 ($867.06) on Wednesday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €717.63.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.