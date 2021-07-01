Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 73,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

