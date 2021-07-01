KeyCorp Trims Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Target Price to $140.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.
NYSE SRE opened at $132.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.22. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
