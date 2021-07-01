KeyCorp Trims Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Target Price to $140.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

NYSE SRE opened at $132.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.22. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

