Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $141.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kimberly-Clark have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is taking robust steps to lower costs. In this regard, savings from the 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs are yielding. Moreover, management intends to remain committed to its K-C Strategy 2022. Further, the Softex Indonesia buyout is contributing to sales. However, the company’s K-C Professional unit is seeing softness due to declines in away-from-home demand amid the pandemic. During first-quarter 2021, segment sales declined 11% year over year. Also, Kimberly-Clark is incurring high COVID-19 costs and commodity inflation. In first-quarter, sales and earnings fell year over year and missed the consensus mark. Moreover, management lowered its 2021 view to reflect more challenging conditions in the short term.”

KMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.07.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.99. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

