Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.