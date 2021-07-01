KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $37,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 210,066 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

