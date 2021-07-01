KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 479,918 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.19% of KLA worth $600,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $1,463,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $314.00. 36,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,522. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.