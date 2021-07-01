KLAYswap Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.05 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $20.48 or 0.00061637 BTC on popular exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $159.40 million and $17.05 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00135875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00169097 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,405.09 or 1.00553797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002930 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

