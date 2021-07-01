Knowles Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,096 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,758% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 call options.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,000. Knowles has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,287 shares of company stock worth $1,807,983 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after buying an additional 503,631 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,675,000 after buying an additional 88,366 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,451 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Knowles by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 659,711 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

