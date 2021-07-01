Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

