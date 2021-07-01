Kusama (KSM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $252.53 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Kusama has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $1.73 billion and $252.53 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $204.59 or 0.00610637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00140601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00169502 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,392.54 or 0.99667917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

