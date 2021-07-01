Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $47.18

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.18, but opened at $44.53. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $46.63, with a volume of 1,401 shares.

KYMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -15.40.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,823 shares of company stock worth $3,436,348. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 540,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

