KZ Cash (KZC) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,184.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.27 or 0.01446430 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000224 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.