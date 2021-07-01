Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $290.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, LabCorp shares have outpaced its industry. Diagnostics revenues were significantly high on organic volume improvements in the first quarter of 2021, as a result of high demand for COVID-19 testing. Base Business recovered significantly in the quarter. Also, Covance Drug Development delivered higher sales. In the quarter under review, Drug Development benefited from broad-based demand across businesses, including COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic work. The company’s raised 2021 guidance taking into account the fast-recovering base business is encouraging. Notably, LabCorp exited the first quarter with better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers. However, the company projecting a significant sink in COVID-19 induced revenue in 2021, is a cause of concern.”

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.15.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $275.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.22. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $163.25 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

