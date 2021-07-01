LABS Group Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $333,704.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00138799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00169513 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,859.50 or 1.00461223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002920 BTC.

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

