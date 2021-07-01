Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Up 264.1% in June

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, a growth of 264.1% from the May 31st total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,472,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
LLKKF stock remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 690,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,329. Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22.
