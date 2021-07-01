Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Up 264.1% in June

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, a growth of 264.1% from the May 31st total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,472,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LLKKF stock remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 690,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,329. Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.